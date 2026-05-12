KF-21 program launched in 2015 aims to replace South Korea’s aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighter jets

South Korea’s KF-21 fighter jet program faces delays amid rising costs: Report KF-21 program launched in 2015 aims to replace South Korea’s aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighter jets

South Korea’s indigenous KF-21 Boramae fighter jet program could face delays as production costs rise sharply above initial estimates, Yonhap News reported Tuesday, citing documents from the country’s arms procurement agency.

According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the second-phase “Block-II” production of the KF-21 is now projected to cost 18.44 trillion won ($12.5 billion), nearly 30% higher than the original 2024 estimate of 14.24 trillion won.

DAPA attributed the increase mainly to inflation, the weakening Korean currency and global supply chain disruptions.

The KF-21 program, launched in 2015, is intended to replace South Korea’s aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighter jets. The first prototype was unveiled in 2021.

Under the initial “Block-I” phase, South Korea plans to produce 40 aircraft focused on air-to-air combat capabilities by 2028.

The follow-on “Block-II” phase aims to build 80 additional fighters equipped with long-range air-to-ground missiles by 2032.

However, officials are reportedly considering postponing deployment schedules because of mounting costs.

According to the report, authorities may delay delivery of the first 40 jets by one year to 2029, while the second batch could enter service two to three years later than initially planned.

The supersonic fighter can fly at speeds of up to Mach 1.81 and has a range of 2,900 kilometers (1,801 miles).

It is equipped with advanced systems, including an active electronically scanned array radar, and is also designed for future stealth upgrades.