More than 70 Labour MPs urge Starmer to resign or set out plans to step down after local election losses

British Premier Starmer faces revolt as first minister quits, Labour MPs demand exit timeline More than 70 Labour MPs urge Starmer to resign or set out plans to step down after local election losses

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced mounting pressure on Tuesday as cabinet ministers arrived in Downing Street amid growing calls from within Labour for him to resign or set out a timeline for leaving office.

The rebellion intensified after Miatta Fahnbulleh, the communities minister, became the first government minister to resign, joining more than 70 Labour MPs who have urged the prime minister either to step down immediately or to draw up a timeline for leaving office.

Starmer entered the cabinet meeting under severe strain following Labour’s poor performance in last week’s elections, which triggered open revolt inside the parliamentary party and exposed deep divisions within government over his future.

The turmoil deepened late Monday night when No. 10 replaced six ministerial aides who had quit earlier in the evening, in what appeared to be an effort to stabilize the government’s lower ranks as pressure on the prime minister intensified.