8 Israeli soldiers injured in clashes with Hezbollah during Lebanon incursion: Media Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and home demolitions despite April 17 ceasefire

Eight Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes with Hezbollah fighters during an incursion north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon amid escalation despite a temporary ceasefire, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

Army Radio and Channel 14 said the soldiers were wounded in three direct, close-range clashes with Hezbollah.

The confrontations erupted after troops from the Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit crossed the Litani River toward the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, a village about 10 kilometers from the Israeli border, in what Army Radio described as an operation to “neutralize rocket launchers.”

The operation lasted about a week and wounded several soldiers, Army Radio said.

Channel 14 said eight Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes with Hezbollah fighters in the area.

The outlets did not specify when the soldiers were wounded or when the operation took place, saying only that it had been secret and barred from publication until Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the report.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed over 2,869 people, injured over 8,730 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to official Lebanese data.

Despite the ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages in southern Lebanon.



*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul