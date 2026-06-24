Pakistan army chief, eastern Libyan commander meet for 2nd time in 4 months Field Marshal Munir hosts Haftar in garrison city of Rawalpindi in Pakistan

Pakistan's army chief and the commander of East Libya-based forces on Wednesday discussed ways of strengthening bilateral defense ties and expanding cooperation in areas of professional military training and security.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Saddam Khalifa Haftar called on Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the army headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, a statement from Pakistan's military said.

This marked the second meeting between the two commanders since February.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, defense cooperation and avenues for enhanced military-to-military collaboration.

Munir highlighted Pakistan army’s commitment to promoting peace, stability and constructive engagement with friendly countries, the statement added.

Haftar, in return, appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces and acknowledged their contributions toward regional peace and security.

In December 2025, Munir visited Benghazi, where he concluded an arms deal worth more than $4 billion with Saddam Haftar, the deputy commander of Libya’s eastern forces, according to reports by international media at the time.

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations: one led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the west of the country, and another appointed by the House of Representatives (parliament) in early 2022, led by Osama Hammad and based in Benghazi, which governs the east and much of the south.