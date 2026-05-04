Nepal lodges protest over pilgrimage route through disputed border area Nepal says route violates territorial claims under historic treaty

A long-running border dispute between Nepal and India has resurfaced after New Delhi agreed with China to resume a religious pilgrimage through a contested Himalayan pass.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry late Sunday lodged a protest with India, issuing diplomatic notes to both New Delhi and Beijing.

The dispute centers on Lipulekh, a high-altitude pass at the Nepal-India-Tibet tri-junction, administered by India but claimed by Nepal.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said the territories of Limpiadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are part of Nepal under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, “a position on which the government remains clear and firm.”

India rejected the claim, saying Lipulekh has been used for the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet since 1954.

“This is not a new development,” Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

“India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” he added.

The dispute was reignited after India announced on April 30 that it would resume the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh in coordination with China.

Under the plan, 10 groups of 50 Hindu pilgrims will travel through the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand to cross into China at Lipulekh Pass, while others will use a separate route through the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim.

India and China are also expected to restart cross-border trade through the same pass next month.