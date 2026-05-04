Khalilur Rahman to begin 3-day trip Tuesday at invitation of Chinese foreign minister

Bangladesh’s top diplomat set to visit China as Beijing seeks closer ties Khalilur Rahman to begin 3-day trip Tuesday at invitation of Chinese foreign minister

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman will visit China for a three-day trip, Beijing announced Monday, as both sides move to deepen diplomatic and economic ties.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Rahman will begin his visit Tuesday, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

It will be Rahman’s third overseas bilateral visit since his appointment in February, when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party formed a new government.

China and Bangladesh upgraded relations in 2024 to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.”

“China and Bangladesh have long been each other’s friends and close neighbors,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Bilateral ties have “enjoyed sustained and steady progress and delivered tangibly for the two peoples,” it added, noting Beijing attaches “high importance” to relations with Dhaka.

China has remained Bangladesh’s largest trading partner for 15 years, with diplomatic ties marking their 50th anniversary last year.

Through the visit, Beijing said it hopes to strengthen political trust, expand cooperation across sectors, advance Belt and Road cooperation and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Bilateral trade reached around $17.35 billion in 2024, heavily in favor of China.

In 2016, Beijing pledged about $24 billion in loans and aid to Bangladesh, when Dhaka formally joined the Belt and Road Initiative.

*SM Najmus Sakib in Dhaka contributed to this story