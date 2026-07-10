More than 750 evacuated, one missing amid heavy monsoon rains in South Korea Heavy downpours damage over 450 facilities, lead to 5 landslides

More than 750 people were evacuated and one person went missing as South Korea grappled with heavy monsoon rains Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The heavy rainfall forced the temporary evacuation of 758 people across the nation, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A 70-year-old man went missing Thursday after he was reportedly swept away in a stream in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang.

The downpours also damaged over 450 facilities.

Five landslides were also reported due to the severe weather, including in North Chungcheong and the eastern province of Gangwon, with no casualties reported.

The heavy rainfall was forecast to subside later in the day.

