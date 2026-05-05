Missile, drone attacks on UAE trigger condemnation Pakistan, India, Japan, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand call for diplomacy to end ongoing Mideast conflict

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday condemned the missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling for diplomacy to end the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on the US social media platform X.

"It is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region," he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said they are “deeply concerned” over the reported attack on the United Arab Emirates.

She added that Tokyo will continue persistent diplomatic efforts, including summit-level engagements with concerned parties and mediators, to help ease tensions.

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry also expressed "deep concern" over the attacks.

Dhaka "firmly believes that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and urges all parties concerned to refrain from any action that may further aggravate the already volatile situation in the region," a statement from the ministry said.

It also noted that eight Bangladeshis have died so far in the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Australian Embassy in the UAE condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the people of the UAE, and calling for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters also condemned Iran’s latest attacks on the United Arab Emirates, calling them a violation of the ceasefire and harmful to ongoing peace efforts. He urged Iran to de-escalate, respect international law, and pursue a political solution, stressing that “the conflict will not be resolved through drones and missiles.”

India also decried the attacks as “unacceptable.”

The statements came after the UAE reported renewed Iranian missile and drone attacks, marking the first such incidents since a ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect on April 8.

The UAE earlier reported a fourth wave of missiles and drones launched from Iran, saying its air defense systems intercepted 15 missiles and four drones.

A fire also broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a key energy hub on the UAE’s eastern coast, after it was hit by a drone launched from Iran.

Officials in Fujairah said three Indian nationals were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.