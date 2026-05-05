French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stresses Paris’s support for 'process of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon,' in phone call with US Secretary of State Rubio

France reiterates deep concern over Lebanon, backs ceasefire, sovereignty French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stresses Paris’s support for 'process of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon,' in phone call with US Secretary of State Rubio

France voiced “deep concern” over the situation in Lebanon, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire and the country’s sovereignty following talks with the US, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot conveyed the message during a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 3, according to the ministry.

“The Minister voiced France’s deep concern about the situation in Lebanon and reaffirmed France’s commitment to observance of the ceasefire and the safeguarding of Lebanese sovereignty,” the statement said.

Barrot also signaled France’s support for “the process of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon,” adding that such talks “must enable Hezbollah’s disarmament, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the establishment of a path towards peace and security for those two countries.”

The discussions between the two officials covered key international crises, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine.

On Iran, Barrot reiterated that France prioritizes a diplomatic solution to ensure Tehran “never acquires nuclear weapons,” while emphasizing readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz “when conditions allow.”

The statement noted that Paris could take part in such efforts within the framework of a Franco-British initiative, underlining the need for “close coordination” to facilitate the resumption of maritime traffic.