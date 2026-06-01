New rocket carries satellites into orbit as China expands space communications ambitions

China launches networking satellites aboard new rocket New rocket carries satellites into orbit as China expands space communications ambitions

China has successfully launched a new batch of networking satellites into space aboard a newly deployed carrier rocket, marking another step in the country's expanding space-based communications and internet infrastructure program.

According to China's state-run media, the satellites were launched from a Chinese space center and successfully entered their designated orbit after lift-off.

The mission was carried out using a new-generation launch vehicle, highlighting Beijing's continued efforts to strengthen its space transportation capabilities and satellite deployment capacity.

State media reported that the networking satellites will support the development of integrated communications services and enhance China's growing satellite network.

The launch forms part of broader efforts to expand space-based connectivity, including internet and communications services, as China accelerates construction of large-scale satellite constellations.

The successful mission comes amid intensified global competition in satellite communications, an area currently dominated by large low-Earth orbit constellations such as SpaceX's Starlink.

China has been rapidly increasing the number of launches associated with its own communications and internet satellite programs in recent years.

Chinese authorities said the satellites and rocket performed as planned, with all mission objectives achieved.

The launch also demonstrated the reliability of the country's expanding fleet of Long March and other domestically developed launch vehicles, which remain central to China's ambitious space agenda.

China's space program has maintained a high launch tempo over the past several years, supporting projects ranging from satellite internet services and communications networks to scientific research, Earth observation and deep-space exploration.