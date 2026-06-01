'At this point, there is also no escaping the fact that the future of European security is being decided in Ukraine,' says Gitanas Nauseda

Lithuanian president says renewed calls for Russia engagement ignore Europe’s security needs 'At this point, there is also no escaping the fact that the future of European security is being decided in Ukraine,' says Gitanas Nauseda

Renewed calls for engagement with Russia do not reflect Europe’s security needs, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday.

Speaking at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's spring session in Lithuania's parliament, Nauseda said Europe's future security was being decided in Ukraine and stressed that Russia should be contained rather than courted, LRT news reported.

"At this point, there is also no escaping the fact that the future of European security is being decided in Ukraine. But first, Russia must be stopped. It has to be contained, not courted. Renewed calls for engagement with Moscow do not reflect Europe’s security needs," he said.

The remarks come as discussions have intensified in Europe over possible future contacts with Moscow amid stalled US-led efforts to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, which continues since February 2022.

EU foreign ministers recently discussed potential conditions for negotiations with Russia and agreed that any future engagement should be coordinated through the bloc's institutions.

Debate has also been fueled by reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could represent Europe in potential talks, an idea that was rejected by European officials.

Nauseda argued that any approach toward Moscow must be based on deterrence and clear conditions rather than efforts to normalize relations.

"Failing to set clear conditions and build credible deterrence would be more likely to embolden the aggressor than moderate its behavior," he said.

The Lithuanian leader also called for stronger support for Ukraine, saying NATO allies have sufficient resources to increase assistance if they demonstrate the necessary political will.

He said approximately $143 billion could be raised annually for Ukraine if every NATO member allocated 0.25% of its gross domestic product to support Kyiv.

"The issue is not a lack of resources but a lack of political will and fair burden-sharing," Nauseda said.

He also urged NATO allies to strengthen transatlantic ties, saying the alliance should reinforce its partnership with the US rather than seek alternatives, particularly as Washington considers reducing its military presence in Europe.