Over 3,400 people killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, according to Health Ministry

12 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations Over 3,400 people killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, according to Health Ministry

At least 12 people were killed and a medic was injured on Monday in a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, in the latest deadly violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said one person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli strike in the town of Chehabiyeh in the Tyre district.

A drone strike hit a vehicle on the Zefta–Nabatieh road, killing the driver and injuring a medic who was nearby, the outlet said.

Two more people were killed when an Israeli drone struck their vehicle in the southern town of Braiqaa, while a Syrian national was killed in a separate strike near Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in the town of Toul.

Five people were also killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in the town of Kfar Sir in southern Lebanon, NNA said.

Another Israeli strike killed two people in the town of Zebdine, the same source said.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul