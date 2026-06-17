Revised rules broaden restricted airspace around sensitive sites such as Imperial Palace, prime minister’s office and US Embassy

Japan tightens drone rules around no-fly zone Revised rules broaden restricted airspace around sensitive sites such as Imperial Palace, prime minister’s office and US Embassy

Japan on Wednesday enacted stricter drone regulations, expanding no-fly zones around key facilities from about 300 meters (984 feet) to roughly 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) as part of enhanced counterterrorism measures, local media reported.

The revised regulations expand restricted airspace around sensitive facilities, including the Imperial Palace, the prime minister’s office and the US Embassy in Tokyo, with some no-fly zones extending beyond one kilometer depending on local terrain, Kyodo News reported.

Flying drones in designated “yellow zones” can result in penalties of up to six months' imprisonment or fines of up to 500,000 yen ($3,120).

Previously, immediate enforcement applied only when drones flew directly above designated “red zone” facilities.

Authorities will also be empowered to impose temporary drone restrictions during major events attended by the emperor, the prime minister or foreign dignitaries.

The move comes amid rapid advances in drone technology, with newer models capable of flying faster and operating over longer ranges, prompting growing security concerns.

To improve compliance, the government will publish restricted areas on official online maps and work with retailers to raise awareness.