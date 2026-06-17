Lack of respect for international law 'biggest' hurdle to building solidarity: Indian premier Narendra Modi addresses outreach session at G7 summit in Evian, France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lack of respect for international law was the “biggest hurdle to building international solidarity.”

Addressing the outreach session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity" at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Modi said: “International partnerships should move beyond the donor-recipient paradigm to one of solidarity and equal ownership.”

“Lack of respect for international law is the biggest hurdle to building international solidarity, and it needs to be addressed as a priority,” he said.

He added: “International partnerships should prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace and stability.”

“In an uncertain world, trade and technology are being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena,” Modi said.

The Indian leader said New Delhi has always followed the principle of "humanity first" and "this thought continues to be at the center of its efforts."

Meanwhile, Modi also held talks with his UK and Canadian counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

Regarding his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Modi said they discussed ways to work closely in areas, including AI and sports.

“We also discussed how to increase investment linkages for the benefit of the people of our nations,” Modi wrote on US social media company X.

About his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Modi said they reviewed the “full range of relations between our nations.”