Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian secures 13 votes, elected as new president of Senate

New Senate leader elected in Philippines ahead of VP impeachment trial Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian secures 13 votes, elected as new president of Senate

The Philippine Senate on Wednesday elected Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian as its new president, replacing Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano after weeks of political turmoil, in a move that comes just ahead of Vice President Sara Duterte's expected impeachment trial, according to local media reports.

Gatchalian secured 13 votes during a special session of Congress convened by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., ending a two-week leadership dispute that had triggered legal challenges and uncertainty within the Senate, local media outlet ABS-CBN reported.

The leadership battle began on June 3, when a bloc led by Gatchalian declared key Senate positions vacant and reorganized committees after securing a quorum.

However, the group lacked sufficient votes at the time to formally elect a new Senate president.

Sen. Vicente Sotto III was elected Senate president pro tempore during Wednesday's session.

Cayetano, an ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, has challenged the leadership change before the Supreme Court, arguing that the dispute concerns the Senate's institutional integrity rather than political power.

The leadership transition comes as the Senate prepares to sit as an impeachment court in the case against Vice President Sara Duterte. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 18, with formal proceedings expected to begin on July 6.

Duterte faces allegations, including misuse of public funds and making public threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first lady, and a former House speaker.

She has denied wrongdoing.

If convicted, Duterte could be barred from holding public office, potentially ending her prospects of running for president in 2028.