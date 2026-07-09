Abbas Araghchi warns against ‘any adventurism by the US military'

Iran foreign minister, Pakistan army chief discuss regional developments after US strikes Abbas Araghchi warns against ‘any adventurism by the US military'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call Thursday with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

During the call, Araghchi strongly condemned "the US military's aggressive attacks on various parts of Iran," saying they constituted "a clear violation of the UN Charter and an explicit breach of the provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.”

He said statements by US officials acknowledging non-compliance with the memorandum were “a clear sign of treaty-breaking and the continuation of Washington's warmongering policies.”

Araghchi warned against "any adventurism by the US military," stressing “the firm determination and resolve” of the Iranian people and armed forces “to defend the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.”

IRNA did not provide details of Field Marshal Munir's remarks during the conversation.

Iran and the US exchanged attacks over the past two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran and Washington reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum was “over,” effectively ending the agreement and triggering a new round of military confrontation.