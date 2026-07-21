Dozens injured in rain-related accidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces over past 48 hours

Heavy rains, flashfloods kill 15 across Pakistan Dozens injured in rain-related accidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces over past 48 hours

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured across Pakistan after massive rains and flash floods struck northwestern and northeastern parts of the country, a disaster management agency said on Tuesday.

The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province reported 12 fatalities over the past 48 hours, according to a statement from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

At least 18 people were injured in rain-related accidents in Mardan, Peshawar, Buner, Dir, and Abbottabad​​​​​​​ districts.

Another three people were killed and over a dozen injured in the northeastern Punjab province, where massive rains struck Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jhelum, Narowal, and other districts.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed roads and streets inundated, with dozens of vehicles stranded in the knee- to waist-deep rainwater in several districts.

Several parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir have also been receiving massive rains over the past three days.

The scenic Neelam valley is the worst hit, where landslides and flash floods blocked roads and washed away vehicles and livestock.

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a nationwide alert warning of flash floods, urban flooding, landslides, and rising river flows across Pakistan through Friday.