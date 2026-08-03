World Health Organization says flooding across Afghanistan also injured 129 people, displaced hundreds of families

Flash floods kill 29 in Afghanistan: WHO World Health Organization says flooding across Afghanistan also injured 129 people, displaced hundreds of families

Flash floods triggered by recent heavy rains have killed 29 people and injured 129 others across Afghanistan, while four people remain missing, the World Health Organization said Monday.

The floods caused casualties and widespread damage in Nuristan, Nangarhar, Laghman, Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Kabul, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces, according to a WHO report.

At least 300 households were affected in Nuristan and Laghman provinces alone.

The WHO said it has deployed three mobile health teams, in coordination with its health partners, to provide medical services to flood-affected communities.