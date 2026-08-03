Government forces say artillery shelling hit Houthi military vehicle during infiltration attempt southeast of Taiz

Yemen’s army says several Houthi fighters killed, injured in Taiz attack Government forces say artillery shelling hit Houthi military vehicle during infiltration attempt southeast of Taiz

By Mohammed Sameai and Rana Abushamala

ISTANBUL (AA) – Government forces killed and wounded several Houthi fighters Monday in an attack in the southwestern Taiz province, while a soldier was killed in separate clashes, the military said.

The 35th Armored Brigade said artillery shelling struck a Houthi military vehicle as fighters attempted to infiltrate the Al-Saila area, southeast of Taiz.

“A number of Houthi militia members were killed or wounded” in the strike, the brigade said in a statement on Facebook, without giving a specific toll.

Separately, the Taiz Military Axis media center said a soldier was killed in clashes with Houthi fighters in the Jabal Habashi district, west of Taiz.

There was no comment from the Houthis on the report.

On Sunday, the army said five Houthi fighters were killed during an “unsuccessful” infiltration attempt on the strategic Jabal Han mountain west of Taiz city.

Despite a relative lull since April 2022, intermittent clashes have continued between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since September 2014.

Fighting has intensified across several front lines since early July, marking the deadliest escalation since 2022 and leaving dozens of fighters dead and wounded on both sides.

On July 25, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced airstrikes on Houthi positions in Al Hudaydah governorate and Kamaran Island in western Yemen for the first time since 2022.

​​​​​​​The Houthis said the same day that they had targeted sites and facilities inside Saudi Arabia with drones.