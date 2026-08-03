Flag carrier’s net profit falls 80.2% to $34M amid rising fuel costs linked to Middle East war, while revenue climbs

Japan Airlines profits plunge in April-June period Flag carrier’s net profit falls 80.2% to $34M amid rising fuel costs linked to Middle East war, while revenue climbs

Japan Airlines (JAL) posted a whopping 80.2% decline in net profit during the April-June period of the 2026 fiscal year, according to a recent company statement.

The flag carrier’s net profit fell to $34 million as rising fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict weighed on earnings.

Revenue for the three-month period rose 11.2% to $5.9 billion.

Revenue from international flights increased 14.4% to $1.3 billion, while domestic flight revenue climbed 3.6% to $886.1 million.

JAL Chief Financial Officer Yuji Saito said costs had risen and outbound tourism was weaker than during the same period last year.

The airline aims to achieve a net profit of $701.3 million for the fiscal year ending March 2027.