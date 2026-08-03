Massive rains, upstream inflows through Wednesday expected to trigger major floods in Hulan and Heilongjiang rivers

China issues alert for mountain torrents, floods as 18 rivers exceed warning levels Massive rains, upstream inflows through Wednesday expected to trigger major floods in Hulan and Heilongjiang rivers

China on Monday issued a red meteorological warning for mountain torrents and maintained a blue alert for floods, as 18 rivers across the country remained above warning levels, state media reported.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, 18 rivers in Heilongjiang, Hebei and Yunnan provinces and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region were still above warning levels, China Daily reported.

The ministry said that massive rains and inflows from upstream areas through Wednesday are expected to trigger major floods in the Hulan and Heilongjiang rivers.

Some small and medium-sized rivers in rainstorm-hit areas may also exceed warning levels.

Parts of northwestern Hubei province, southeastern Shaanxi and central Chongqing face a high risk of mountain torrents, with an orange alert in place for Tuesday.

Some areas in central Chongqing are also under a red alert, indicating a very high risk of such disasters.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the highest level of severity, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

In a related development, 31 trains in southwestern Sichuan province remained temporarily suspended on Monday due to heavy rainfall, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

The measure was taken as heavy rainfall is expected to hit parts of Sichuan and Guizhou provinces and Chongqing municipality in southwest China through Tuesday.