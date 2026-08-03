7 people remain missing, overall situation under control, official says

Death toll from rain-related incidents in India’s Kerala state rises to 15 7 people remain missing, overall situation under control, official says

The death toll from rain-related incidents in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 15, an official said Monday.

V.D. Satheesan, chief minister of Kerala, told reporters that 15 people had died and seven remained missing.

He said National Disaster Response Force teams had been deployed in the state’s Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

“Fire force and police are actively on the scene. Arrangements have been made to distribute food packets at all centers,” Satheesan said, adding that the overall situation in the state was under control.

India experiences heavy monsoon rains each year, typically from June to September, often triggering floods and causing extensive property damage.

Meanwhile, the death toll from floods in the northeastern state of Assam rose to 85, local authorities said in a statement.

