President Xi Jinping hosts his Slovak counterpart in Beijing as Peter Pellegrini arrived in Beijing on Monday for 3-day state visit, his first since taking office in 2024

China's Xi tells Slovak president Beijing seeks stronger cooperation with EU President Xi Jinping hosts his Slovak counterpart in Beijing as Peter Pellegrini arrived in Beijing on Monday for 3-day state visit, his first since taking office in 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China is seeking stronger ties with the European Union and hopes Slovakia will play a constructive role in promoting the stable and healthy development of relations between China and the EU.

Speaking during talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Beijing, Xi said China has always viewed the EU as a partner and is committed to developing ties with the bloc with "sincerity and goodwill," according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The remarks came as Pellegrini is paying a state visit to China, with the two leaders discussing bilateral relations and broader cooperation between China and Europe.

Xi reaffirmed Beijing's support for stable and constructive engagement with the European Union.

Pellegrini arrived in Beijing on Monday for a three-day state visit to China, the first since taking office in 2024.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian earlier said that China is ready to work with Slovakia to deepen their traditional friendship and political mutual trust, better synergize their development strategies, and expand exchanges and cooperation across various fields.

In 2025, Chinese exports to Slovakia totaled $4.39 billion, while imports reached $4.24 billion, according to state broadcaster CGTN.