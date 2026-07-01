Xi Jinping calls China's complete reunification 'historic mission' on 105th anniversary of Communist Party of China

China's Xi reaffirms 'unshakeable' commitment to resolving Taiwan question. Xi Jinping calls China's complete reunification 'historic mission' on 105th anniversary of Communist Party of China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday reaffirmed Beijing's "unshakeable" commitment to "resolving the Taiwan question."

"Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment for the Communist Party of China (CPC)," Xi was quoted by Beijing-based Xinhua News as he addressed a ceremony to celebrate the 105th founding anniversary of the party.

Xi, who is the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, vowed to take "resolute actions" to fight secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence," oppose external interference and advance national reunification.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.

Xi said promoting long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao is essential for realizing national rejuvenation.

Calling for efforts to "resolutely" safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, he stressed upholding the absolute party leadership over the people's armed forces,