Unilateral sanctions on Iran ‘should be lifted at an early date,’ Foreign Ministry spokesman says

China urges US, Iran to advance negotiations amid Doha talks Unilateral sanctions on Iran ‘should be lifted at an early date,’ Foreign Ministry spokesman says

China on Wednesday urged the US and Iran to advance negotiations toward a comprehensive solution to the conflict.

Speaking to reporters in the Chinese capital, Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing “has always believed that unilateral sanctions on Iran should be lifted at an early date.”

“We hope the US and Iran will jointly implement (Islamabad) Memorandum of Understanding which has already been signed and move negotiations forward to promote a comprehensive solution… at an early date,” Guo said.

The statement came as Qatar was hosting US and Iranian delegations for separate talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The White House envoys traveled to Doha after US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Iran had requested a meeting in the Qatari capital.

Iran, however, denied that any direct talks with Washington are scheduled, while saying consultations with intermediaries continue.

