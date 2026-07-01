Japan protests Chinese demand to halt East China Sea survey as tensions deepen Dispute comes as China formally arrests 2 Japanese employees over alleged rare earth-related export violations

Japan lodged a diplomatic protest with China after a Chinese coast guard vessel demanded that a Japanese research ship suspend a maritime survey inside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the East China Sea, Tokyo said Wednesday.

According to Japan's Coast Guard, its survey vessel Takuyo received repeated radio calls at around 10 pm (1400GMT) on Tuesday ordering it to stop its seabed research and leave waters about 290 kilometers (180 miles) northwest of Okinawa's main island, Kyodo News reported.

The vessel rejected the demand, saying it was conducting a basic seabed survey related to Japan's continental shelf and that the work constituted a "legitimate activity in accordance with international law."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Japan protested through diplomatic channels, calling China's demand "unacceptable" because the survey was taking place within Japan's EEZ.

"We are firmly determined to protect our nation's territory, territorial waters, airspace and sovereign rights," Kihara told reporters, adding that Tokyo would respond in a "resolute and calm" manner.

The latest maritime dispute comes amid worsening relations between the two countries, with tensions rising over Taiwan and repeated confrontations in the East China Sea. Japan has also repeatedly accused Chinese survey vessels of operating near the Tokyo-administered, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands.

Separately, Chinese authorities have formally arrested two Japanese employees of Fuji Electric Co. over alleged attempts to export products linked to rare earth materials, according to Kyodo News.

The arrests come as Beijing tightens export controls on rare earths and dual-use materials, measures that have disrupted supplies to Japanese manufacturers and added another source of friction between Asia's two largest economies.





