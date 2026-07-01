In congratulatory message on 105th founding anniversary of Chinese Communist Party, Kim pledges to work alongside Xi Jinping to 'add shine to socialism'

North Korea's Kim reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with China In congratulatory message on 105th founding anniversary of Chinese Communist Party, Kim pledges to work alongside Xi Jinping to 'add shine to socialism'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his commitment on Wednesday to strengthen ties with China, pledging to work alongside President Xi Jinping to "add shine to socialism," state media reported.

In a congratulatory message to Xi on the 105th founding anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Kim said he was ready to work alongside Xi to keep building the "friendly and cooperative" relationship he described as a shared asset of both peoples, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"There is no new China without the Communist Party. This is the truth the Chinese people have realized while advancing under its guidance for many years," Kim added.

Kim recalled his summit with Xi in Pyongyang last month, calling it a "historic occasion of deepening the comradely friendship and trust between the two allies."

Xi made a two-day state visit to Pyongyang on June 8-9, his first trip to North Korea in nearly seven years.

"The absolute superiority of the relations between the two countries is firmly guaranteed by the leadership of the parties," Kim further said.

