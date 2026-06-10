Beijing ‘will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

China warns EU against sanctions targeting Chinese entities over Russia ties Beijing ‘will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesperson

China on Wednesday criticized a proposed new European Union sanctions package against Russia that could target entities in third countries, including China.

The response came a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU's proposed 21st sanctions package against Russia, which includes measures targeting banks, crypto firms and oil traders in third countries accused of helping Moscow circumvent existing restrictions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing opposes sanctions imposed without authorization from the United Nations Security Council.

“China has always firmly opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law and authorization from the UN Security Council,” Lin told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“China will closely follow relevant developments and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” he added.

He said China had repeatedly raised concerns with the EU over sanctions-related issues and urged the bloc to withdraw what Beijing considers illegal unilateral measures.

Beijing has consistently criticized unilateral sanctions imposed outside the framework of the UN Security Council, arguing that such measures undermine international law and harm the legitimate rights and interests of companies and individuals from third countries.

The EU and its Western partners have imposed hundreds of sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war.