Xi warns of clash if Taiwan issue not handled 'properly'

'If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts,' Xi tells Trump

China, US will have 'conflicts' if Taiwan issue 'not handled properly,' Xi warns Trump 'If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts,' Xi tells Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday of clashes between China and the US if the Taiwan issue is "not handled properly," according to state media.

The Taiwan question is "the most important issue in China-US relations," Xi told US President Donald Trump as he hosted him at the Great Hall of the People, China's ceremonial state building, according to Xinhua News Agency.

"If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," he said.

Peace across the Taiwan Strait is "irreconcilable as fire and water" with Taiwan independence, Xi said.

"Safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the biggest common denominator between" the two countries, he added.

The Middle East conflict, Taiwan, trade and tariffs were among the issues expected to be high on the agenda in the talks between the two leaders.

Trump said Monday that he would have "that discussion with President Xi" when asked about US support for Taiwan's defense.

"President Xi would like us not to, and I’ll have that discussion. That’s one of the many things I’ll be talking about," he added.

According to The New York Times, a bipartisan group of senators has urged Trump to move ahead with a delayed record $14 billion weapons package for Taiwan that has been stalled at the US State Department for months.

As Taiwan’s top arms supplier, the US approved $11 billion in arms sales last year, prompting protests from Beijing.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.