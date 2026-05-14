US President Donald Trump describes China as 'beautiful' after more than 2 hours of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Trump, Xi visit 'Temple of Heaven' grounds in Beijing amid US-China summit US President Donald Trump describes China as 'beautiful' after more than 2 hours of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday visited “Temple of Heaven” grounds in Beijing amid the ongoing US-China summit in the Chinese capital.

The temple is significant as it is both a UNESCO Heritage Site and an ancient place of worship, dating back to the early 15th century.

At the temple grounds, Trump and Xi posed for a photo session, where Trump described China as "beautiful."

“Great. Great place. Incredible. China’s beautiful,” Trump responded when asked about how the talks went.

The visit to the temple came after a closed-door meeting between Trump and Xi which lasted more than two hours, a White House official said Thursday.

Xi hosted a welcoming ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People, where Chinese children waved American and Chinese flags as the two leaders walked past them.

In opening remarks, Trump told Xi that ties between the two countries are poised to become “better than ever before.”

Trump repeatedly praised Xi’s leadership and China’s development under his rule.

Xi, for his part, told Trump that Washington and Beijing should be "partners, not rivals."

"We should help each other succeed, prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along in the new era," he said.

The Middle East conflict, Taiwan, trade and tariffs were among the issues high on the agenda in the talks between the two leaders.

This marked the first official visit to China by a sitting US president since Trump’s visit in 2017 during his previous term.