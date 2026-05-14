‘It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is invincible,' Araghchi says during BRICS meeting in India

No military solution to issues involving Iran, Tehran will not yield to threats: Iran’s top diplomat ‘It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is invincible,' Araghchi says during BRICS meeting in India

There is no military solution to issues involving Iran, and Tehran will not surrender to pressure or threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday, according to Iranian media.

Speaking during a BRICS 2026 foreign ministers meeting in India, Araghchi said Iran had twice been subjected within less than a year to “brutal and illegal aggression” by the US and Israel, the Fars News Agency reported.

Under the theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability, the global meeting comes amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, which started on Feb. 28 but is currently under a ceasefire.

“It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is invincible, and whenever it is subjected to pressure, it emerges stronger and more united than before,” he said.

Araghchi said Iran is prepared to “fight with full force” in defense of its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while also remaining fully committed to diplomacy.

“As I have repeatedly emphasized, there is no military solution to any issue related to Iran,” he said.

“We Iranians will not yield to any pressure or threat, but we will respond with respect,” he added.

The Iranian minister said the country’s armed forces are ready to deliver a “powerful and crushing” response to foreign aggressors, while stressing that the Iranian people are peace-loving and do not seek war.

“In this shameful situation, we are not the aggressors, but rather the wronged and violated party,” he said.

Regional tensions escalated sharply after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and US allies in the Gulf as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation took effect on April 8, though talks in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement.

US President Donald Trump later announced that the truce would remain in place indefinitely, despite continued military tensions and maritime restrictions in the Gulf region.

The US has maintained a naval blockade against Iran since April 13.