India says 'unimpeded' passage via Strait of Hormuz 'vital for global economic well-being' Foreign minister tells BRICS meeting conflict in Middle East 'merits' particular attention

India on Thursday sought 'unimpeded' passage via the Strait of Hormuz at the BRICS foreign affairs meeting amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, a fellow member.

New Delhi is hosting top diplomats of the emerging economies bloc, with BRICS foreign ministers and heads of delegation from member and partner countries taking part in the meeting.

​​​​​​​Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also attending the meeting.

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told the meeting on Thursday that conflict in the Middle East “merits” particular attention as continuing tensions, “risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation.”

“Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being,” he said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.