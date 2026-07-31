Beijing says it will keep supporting Cuba's sovereignty, urging Washington to end unilateral sanctions and blockade

China urges US to stop threatening Cuba, lift blockade Beijing says it will keep supporting Cuba's sovereignty, urging Washington to end unilateral sanctions and blockade

China on Friday urged the US to immediately stop threatening the use of force against Cuba and end unilateral sanctions and the blockade, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Beijing "will continue firmly supporting Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and opposing external interference," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news conference when asked about reports that Washington is planning military operations against Cuba.

Mao said China would work with all sides to safeguard "international fairness and justice."

Relations between Cuba and the US have entered a confrontational phase under US President Donald Trump, whose administration has made regime change an explicit objective.

Washington has used an oil blockade and sweeping sanctions to pressure Havana, leading to months of rolling blackouts and an unstable power grid.