Lebanese president says Israeli blasts at Beaufort Castle threaten framework agreement

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday condemned continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, saying powerful explosions at the historic Beaufort Castle constituted a dangerous escalation that directly threatened the implementation of the US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

In a statement carried by Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), Aoun denounced what he described as ongoing Israeli violations, particularly explosions targeting infrastructure and archaeological sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites, saying they caused extensive damage across southern Lebanese villages and endangered civilians.

He said the powerful explosions recorded Friday at Beaufort Castle generated seismic waves equivalent to a 3.8-magnitude earthquake, according to Lebanon’s National Center for Geophysics.

Aoun described the blasts as “a highly dangerous escalation” and “a blatant violation of existing commitments,” warning that they represented “a direct threat to the process launched under the framework agreement,” whose obligations Lebanon has committed to implementing.

He said the timing of the attacks, on the eve of a meeting in Rome to continue discussions on implementing the trilateral framework, “sends negative messages and undermines international efforts aimed at consolidating stability.”

Aoun called on the agreement’s sponsors and the international community to assume their responsibilities and put an end to what he described as violations threatening progress in the diplomatic process and undermining security and stability in southern Lebanon.

Earlier Friday, the Israeli army carried out large-scale explosions across southern Lebanon, destroying caves and homes, including tunnels beneath the historic Beaufort Castle. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the operation targeted what they described as Hezbollah tunnels beneath the UNESCO-listed site, claiming they formed part of a plan to attack settlements in the Galilee. Lebanese authorities said the blasts damaged homes in nearby villages and triggered seismic tremors.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon despite the US-mediated framework agreement signed on June 26. The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others.