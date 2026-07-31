China says attacks on non-military targets ‘unacceptable’ after Iranian strike hits Chinese company building in Kuwait Iranian attack kills 1 worker, identified as Nepali national

China said Friday that attacks targeting civilians and non-military sites were “unacceptable” after an Iranian strike hit a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait.

The attack killed one worker, identified by Nepali authorities as a Nepali national employed by the Chinese company.

Beijing urged the relevant parties to “exercise restraint and continue properly resolving differences through dialogue and consultation so as to restore peace and stability in the Gulf region at an early date,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing.

She added that no Chinese citizens were affected by the attack.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out strikes on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment across the region.

