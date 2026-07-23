China urges US, Iran to cease hostilities, resume dialogue Beijing says renewed conflict serves no party’s interests, calls for political, diplomatic solution amid fears of wider Middle East war

China on Thursday voiced "deep concern" over escalating tensions in the Middle East, urging the US and Iran to halt hostilities, return to dialogue and pursue a political solution amid fears that full-scale conflict could resume.

"The achievements made through negotiations have been hard-won, and the resumption of hostilities serves the interests of no party. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of countries in the region should be respected and upheld," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

He was responding to questions about reports that the US is deploying additional military equipment, including aircraft carriers and fighter jets, to the region, that a full-scale war against Iran may resume in the coming days, and that multiple countries have issued advisories urging caution when traveling to the Middle East, according to the Beijing-based daily Global Times.

“The parties concerned should remain calm and exercise restraint, cease hostilities, resume engagement and dialogue, adhere to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, and achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date,” Lin said.

China has repeatedly called for de-escalation in the Middle East and has positioned itself as a supporter of diplomatic engagement, warning that renewed military confrontation risks destabilizing the wider Gulf region and undermining fragile efforts to reduce tensions.

Beijing's latest call for dialogue came as the US and Iran re-engaged in retaliatory military strikes for 12 days after signing an Islamabad memorandum of understanding last month to end the war.