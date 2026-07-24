China urges restraint in Red Sea amid Houthi embargo, attacks Beijing calls for dialogue, consultation for ‘properly handling disputes’ in Gulf region

China on Friday urged “restraint” amid an embargo on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthi group.

“China is closely following the situation in the Red Sea; we believe it is important to respect the sovereignty and security of all regional countries and ensure that the international shipping lane is open and safe and should be safeguarded by all,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin was responding to a question about Houthis imposing an embargo on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea maritime routes as well as their attacks on two Saudi vessels.

“China calls on relevant parties to exercise restraint, keep the dialogue and consultation going for properly handling the disputes and disagreements, avoid escalating confrontation and work for restoring peace and stability to the Gulf region at an early date,” he added.

Houthis early Thursday said that they carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

Its spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation targeted the Saudi oil tankers Encelia and Layla for violating the group’s maritime blockade, claiming the strikes scored direct hits.

Last Sunday, Yemen's internationally recognized government said it had prevented an Iranian aircraft from completing its flight to Sanaa International Airport, which is under the control of the Houthi group.

In response, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of being behind the attack and launched missile strikes against Saudi territory, breaking years of calm.