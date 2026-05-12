China to deepen strategic cooperation with UNESCO to better benefit all countries: Xi UNESCO's Director General Khaled El-Enany calls on Chinese president in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing will deepen "strategic" cooperation with UNESCO to better benefit "all countries."

Xi made these remarks during a meeting with UNESCO's Director General Khaled El-Enany in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a post on US social media company X.

El-Enany, in a separate post on X, said that at a time when multilateralism is under pressure, the China-UNESCO partnership can help "build more dialogue, more trust and more concrete results for peace, development and shared progress."

Thanking Xi for a "warm" welcome, he said China is one of UNESCO’s "most important" partners.

"President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to UNESCO in 2014 remains a defining moment in our relations, with a powerful message: civilizations become richer through exchanges and mutual learning — a vision at the heart of UNESCO’s mandate," he added.

Established in 1945 and headquartered in Paris, UNESCO is a specialized UN agency established to foster peace, security, and international cooperation through education, science, and culture.