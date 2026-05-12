China to deepen strategic cooperation with UNESCO to better benefit all countries: Xi

Anadolu staff
12 May 2026•Update: 12 May 2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing will deepen "strategic" cooperation with UNESCO to better benefit "all countries."
Xi made these remarks during a meeting with UNESCO's Director General Khaled El-Enany in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a post on US social media company X.
El-Enany, in a separate post on X, said that at a time when multilateralism is under pressure, the China-UNESCO partnership can help "build more dialogue, more trust and more concrete results for peace, development and shared progress."
Thanking Xi for a "warm" welcome, he said China is one of UNESCO’s "most important" partners.
"President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to UNESCO in 2014 remains a defining moment in our relations, with a powerful message: civilizations become richer through exchanges and mutual learning — a vision at the heart of UNESCO’s mandate," he added.
Established in 1945 and headquartered in Paris, UNESCO is a specialized UN agency established to foster peace, security, and international cooperation through education, science, and culture.