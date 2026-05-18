3 suspects in custody after series of shootings in Austin, Texas Police say at least 10 apparently random attacks left 4 people injured, including 1 seriously

Three suspects were taken into custody Sunday following a series of shootings in Austin in the US state of Texas that injured four people, authorities said.

The Austin Police Department said on the US social media platform X that the third suspect had been detained by the Manor Police Department, completing the arrests of all three suspects sought in the case.

Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspects were linked to at least 10 attacks carried out between Saturday and Sunday, adding that one victim sustained serious injuries while three others suffered minor wounds.

Police said the shootings appeared to be random and that no clear motive had been identified. Most incidents occurred in South Austin, including at least two shootings targeting fire stations.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and APD (Austin Police Department) asks that our community remain vigilant,” the department said in a press release.

Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been issued for parts of South Austin, while a separate order had remained in effect Sunday in the nearby Manor area during the search for the third suspect.

The Austin Fire Department said two of its stations were struck by gunfire in separate incidents late Saturday and Sunday morning, though no firefighters were injured and only minor damage was reported.

Officials urged residents to remain vigilant and asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers, a community-based, non-profit program that allows citizens to submit anonymous tips about criminal activity and unsolved cases.