Chinese top trade negotiators, US to hold economic, trade consultations in South Korea later this week

China asks US to provide 'greater stability' in economic ties, global economy ahead of Trump’s trip Chinese top trade negotiators, US to hold economic, trade consultations in South Korea later this week

Beijing asked Washington on Tuesday to provide "greater stability" in economic ties and the global economy ahead of S. President Donald Trump's trip to China.

"The China-U.S. economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news conference in Beijing.

The two sides "need to work together to deliver on the important common understandings between the two presidents, and provide greater stability for China-US economic and trade cooperation and the global economy," he added.

Beijing's remarks came as top trade negotiators from the two countries are set to hold economic and trade consultations in South Korea on Wednesday.

The planned meeting will follow the sixth round of US-China economic and trade consultations in Paris in March.

Trump, meanwhile, is also scheduled to begin a three-day visit to China on Wednesday.

Tariffs, the trade balance, supply chains, AI and rare earths remain on the agenda for talks when Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts Trump in Beijing on Thursday.

The visit would mark the first trip to China by a sitting US president in nine years.

Trump visited Beijing in 2017 during his first term and his successor, Joe Biden, became the first US president to fail to visit the world's second-largest economy.