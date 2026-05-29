Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to host Wang Yi in Ottawa on Friday

China’s foreign minister visits Canada after decade-long gap Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to host Wang Yi in Ottawa on Friday

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Canada on Thursday on a three-day official visit, marking the first such trip to the country in a decade.

"… I look forward to welcoming my Chinese counterpart, Minister Wang Yi, for the first visit to Canada by a Chinese Foreign Minister in a decade," Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand wrote on US social media platform X.

His visit is taking place after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s four-day visit to China in January this year, which was the first visit by any Canadian prime minister since 2017.

Earlier in a statement, the Canadian government said that Wang and Anand will meet in Ottawa to discuss the implementation of the updated Canada-China Strategic Partnership.

Bilateral trade between China and Canada stood at $125.1 billion in 2025.