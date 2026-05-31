Over 130 people injured in Israeli attacks during 4-day Eid al-Adha, ministry says

33 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza during Eid holiday, Health Ministry says Over 130 people injured in Israeli attacks during 4-day Eid al-Adha, ministry says

One Palestinian was killed and eight others were injured by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha to 33 people, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry added in a statement that more than 130 people were injured in Israeli attacks since Wednesday, the first day of the four-day occasion.

The attacks came despite a US-mediated ceasefire that has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source earlier told Anadolu that a Palestinian man breathed his last early Sunday from severe injuries he sustained in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the director of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza said the hospital's operating rooms have been forced to shut down due to the failure of electric generators caused by the months-long Israeli blockade.

Riad Hussein warned of an “imminent total shutdown of the hospital if this situation continues,” saying that other critical departments such as intensive care, dialysis, and neonatal care are also expected to stop functioning soon.

Israeli attacks have killed over 925 Palestinians and injured more than 2,810 since the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The ceasefire halted Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 172,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel