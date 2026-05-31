Polls open in Colombia as 40M voters choose President Petro's successor

Polls have officially opened across Colombia for a high-stakes presidential election that finds the country deeply polarized.

An electorate of more than 40 million eligible voters is expected to head to the ballot boxes to choose a successor to outgoing President Gustavo Petro, whose administration has faced sharp criticism over a deteriorating public safety environment and a string of corruption scandals.

With 10 candidates on the ballot, voters are navigating a fiercely fractured political landscape. Polls indicate that three main contenders hold a viable path to securing a spot in the almost certain June 21 runoff.

Ivan Cepeda is a senator running under the banner of the ruling Pacto Histrico coalition, carrying the torch of continuity for Petro's progressive base.

Abelardo de la Espriella is a flamboyant populist representing Salvacion Nacional, who has surged in popularity by channeling anti-establishment anger and promising an iron-fist approach to crime.

Paloma Valencia is an institutionalist backed by former President Alvaro Uribe’s Centro Democratico, who is balancing traditional conservative platforms with a socially moderate vice-presidential pick to capture centrist votes.

The opening of voting stations follows months of aggressive campaigning marked by massive street protests, sharp ideological clashes, and growing public anxiety over the expansion of illegal armed groups due to the perceived collapse of the government's "Total Peace" initiative.

Because the conservative electorate is split between de la Espriella and Valencia, the preliminary results will heavily dictate whether the traditional right or a new populist wave advances to challenge the ruling leftist coalition. Polls will close at 4 pm.​​​​​​​

