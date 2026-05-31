South Pars, which Iran shares with Qatar, is world's largest natural gas field, accounts for bulk of Iranian natural gas production

Iran resumes gas production at 3 South Pars offshore platforms after wartime disruption South Pars, which Iran shares with Qatar, is world's largest natural gas field, accounts for bulk of Iranian natural gas production

Iran resumed gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars gas field after disruptions caused by damage to onshore processing facilities by US-Israeli attacks, the state news agency IRNA said Sunday.

Touraj Dehqani, chief executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company, said the restoration of production capacity at the giant gas field was progressing steadily despite recent disruptions.

“The recovery of rich gas production and processing capacity in this shared field is moving forward in a favorable manner,” Dehqani said, attributing the progress to “the technical capabilities of oil industry specialists, integrated production management, and maximum use of existing capacities.”

“Three offshore South Pars platforms have so far returned to the production cycle,” he added.

According to Dehqani, several offshore platforms linked to damaged refineries had been forced to suspend production during the US-Israeli war, despite remaining fully operational.

“In spite of their full operational readiness and without any damage to the offshore facilities themselves, production had to be stopped because there was no possibility of receiving and processing the produced gas onshore,” he said.

South Pars, which Iran shares with neighboring Qatar, is the world's largest natural gas field and accounts for the bulk of Iran's natural gas production. The field's operations were partially disrupted after Israeli strikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Assaluyeh region in March.