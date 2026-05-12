Beijing says accusations by Israeli premier over Iranian missile manufacturing lack factual basis

China rejects ‘baseless’ claims by Netanyahu on ‘support’ to Iran Beijing says accusations by Israeli premier over Iranian missile manufacturing lack factual basis

China on Tuesday rejected claims that Beijing provided support to Iran in manufacturing missiles.

“We oppose accusations which are not grounded on facts,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Guo was responding to a question about reported remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claiming China “provided support to Iran on some specific parts in manufacturing missiles.”

“We have made clear China’s position on multiple occasions. As a responsible major country, China always fulfils its due international obligations,” Guo said.

He added: “We are committed in promoting de-escalation and peace talks to bring about an end to the conflict.”

Israel and the US launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran targeting US bases and assets in the Middle East.

The US has accused China of supporting Iran and imposed sanctions on oil refineries as well as satellite imaging firms.

More than 3,300 people were killed and tens of thousands displaced in Iran.

At least 13 US servicemen were killed and dozens of others wounded during the conflict, which came to a halt on April 8 after Pakistan secured a ceasefire between the warring sides.