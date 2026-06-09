Rocket lifted off from Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China

China launches 2 satellites aboard Zhuque-2E rocket Rocket lifted off from Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China

China successfully launched two satellites into space on Tuesday aboard a Zhuque-2E Y6 carrier rocket, state-run media reported.

The rocket lifted off at 4.23 pm local time (0823GMT) from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China, according to Xinhua News.

The mission carried two satellites, named Spacesail DTC 01 and China Mobile 02, which were successfully sent into their planned orbit, according to Chinese authorities.

The launch was conducted using the Zhuque-2E Y6 rocket, part of the Zhuque series developed for commercial satellite missions.