Tarique Rahman urges initiative to help countries at risk of sea level rise at World Economic Forum's annual meeting in China

Bangladeshi premier seeks implementation of climate damage fund Tarique Rahman urges initiative to help countries at risk of sea level rise at World Economic Forum's annual meeting in China

The Bangladeshi prime minister sought the implementation Tuesday of a promised “damage fund” and to make climate finance more accessible to vulnerable countries at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in China.

Tarique Rahman emphasized the need to make the “Green Climate Fund” more effective during his speech at a session titled “Climate Leadership in a Shifting Global Landscape” at the WEF’s Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos, in Dalian.

He also emphasized the importance of partnerships, technology, finance and collective commitment to build climate resilience, and adaptation as essential tools in mitigation.

The Summer Davos is being held from June 23 to 25, including discussions to bridge the gap between technological advancements around the world and their broader economic benefits.

More than 1,700 government representatives, policymakers, businessmen and technology entrepreneurs from over 90 countries are participating in the conference.

Earlier, Rahman was welcomed at the conference by President and CEO of WEF Alois Zwinggi. Who said issues raised by Bangladesh will seriously be considered.

Rahman will start a three-day visit to China at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang on June 24.

Rahman will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 26 in his first visit to China after coming to power in an election in February.