Australia signs biggest defense export deal

Australia announced Monday that it has signed its biggest-ever defense export deal, with Canada to purchase surveillance radar technology in a A$2.5 billion ($1.75 billion) agreement, an official statement said.

Defense Minister Richard Marles announced the agreement along with Canadian Secretary of State for Defense Procurement Stephen Fuhr.

It marks Australia's first overseas sale of the Over-the-Horizon Radar technology and will support Canada's ​surveillance of the Arctic region, said a statement from the office of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Today’s agreement marks a significant milestone in Australian defense trade and lays the foundation for deeper and mutually beneficial defense industry collaboration with Canada," Albanese said in a statement.

Australia's Jindalee Operational Radar ​Network can detect and track aircraft, ships and ​missiles ⁠up to 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) away.

Fuhr said the technology will allow Canada to further enhance its "Arctic domain awareness."

This capability will detect and track air and maritime threats with much greater range and strength by providing earlier warning and improving continental defense and reinforce Canada's Arctic sovereignty, Fuhr added.

Asked if the reason Canada is purchasing the technology is because the US has asked it to do more, he said his country has just announced the purchase of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from Washington.

"The relationship (with the US) is different, and we have great partners in other places in the world, this being a very good example of it with this radar," Fuhr added

