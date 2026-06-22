Drugs with market value of $57.1M were found at a Londonderry property in Sydney

Australian police recover 2.7 tons of cocaine in country's 'largest ever' drug bust Drugs with market value of $57.1M were found at a Londonderry property in Sydney

Australian police on Monday said they made the country's "largest ever" cocaine bust with a seizure of 2.7 tons of the drug in western Sydney.

The Australian Federal Police said the drugs, which have a market value of $816 million Australian dollars ($57.1 million), were found hidden in an elaborate bunker system at a Londonderry property.

The drugs were recovered from underground bunkers concealed by false floors within three shipping containers at the back of the property.

According to the police, it is the "largest ever" cocaine seizure in Australia and would have equated to about 3 million street-level deals.

The seizure was part of a month-long joint investigation by the federal, and Queensland police, after local officers, responding to a truck fire at a Midge Point boat ramp, spotted 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of cocaine floating in water nearby.

The fire, according to police, was an attempt to destroy evidence of the importation.

Police have charged several people over the alleged drug importation scheme and remain before the courts.