Amazon says new commitment will raise its planned investment in India to $48 billion over the next five years

Amazon announces $13B more in India investments for AI, cloud infrastructure Amazon says new commitment will raise its planned investment in India to $48 billion over the next five years

US e-commerce giant Amazon announced Thursday an additional $13 billion in India investments targeting AI and cloud infrastructure, following a meeting between CEO Andy Jassy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

According to a company statement, the fresh commitment brings Amazon's total planned investment in India to $48 billion over the coming five years, including more than $21 billion earmarked for AI and cloud infrastructure. The latest pledge comes within six months of the company announcing $35 billion in new India investments, with the expanded funding set to be deployed by 2030.

Jassy outlined the scope of the investment on US social media company X following his meeting with Modi.

"By 2030, we plan to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in e-comm exports, and bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses and four million government school students," he said.

The company also said it plans to launch more than 20 new fulfillment centers and over 100 new “last-mile delivery stations this year, bringing faster and reliable deliveries to customers nationwide.”

Amazon's announcement is the latest in a series of major technology investments in India. In April, Google laid the foundation for an AI hub in southern India, while Microsoft last year also announced an investment in India. Its CEO Satya Nadella said it will invest $17.5 billion in India